Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Meagan Camper

— January 2, 2018

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Pete Wentz is going to be a dad again! The Fall Out Boy and his longtime girlfriend, Meagan Camper, are expecting a daughter this year. Wentz made the announcement on Monday night, sharing a sweet photo of his two sons, 9-year-old Bronx Mowgli and 3-year-old Saint Lazslo, smiling as they sit on steps outside. In the pic, Saint is holding up a wrapped pink box. “Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet: 👧🏻 coming to our family in 2018… love Pete, Meagan,…

