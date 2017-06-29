EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya Stuns in Hot Pink, Talks Swapping Clothes With Tom Holland at 'Spider-Man' Premiere

Bow down to Queen Zendaya!

We all know the 20-year-old actress has killer style, but at Wednesday’s Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in Los Angeles, she looked beyond gorgeous!

Zendaya showed some leg in a stunning, flowy, hot pink Ralph & Russo gown with matching heels. The actress let her hair down and rocked minimal jewelry to instantly become the best dressed star of the night.

While posing for the cameras, the former Disney star had some help from Spider-Man co-star Michael Keaton, who graciously held her dress’ long train for some silly snapshots.

ET’s Nischelle Turner spoke with Zendaya on the red carpet, where she dished on how proud she was of the diversity in the Marvel superhero flick.

“It’s all based on reality and I don’t know if you see what I see, but this is what the world looks like, you know what I mean?” she said. “It’s reflecting that reality and that realness, and I think that, you know, that’s what makes this movie so special.”

The actress also dished on her upcoming role as a trapeze artist in the P.T. Barnum biopic, The Greatest Showman, which debuted its first trailer on Wednesday.

“It was so much fun because, you know, I’ve gotten to play two very different characters, which was exciting for me to do something different and push myself,” Zendaya marveled. “I’m really excited for it to happen.”

The fashionista was just as excited about the Spider-Man premiere, though she said she still has a bone to pick with co-star Tom Holland after he borrowed her leather jacket — which he never returned — for a recent press event.

“Sadly we’re the same size,” Zendaya joked to ET. “I have this really nice leather jacket and he was running out of clothes on the press tour, and he was like, ‘Oh, I really like this jacket.’ And I was like, ‘Try it on.’ And it fit him.”

“I didn’t really know he was literally going to take it. So he still has it somewhere. In fact, thank you for reminding me [because] I need to let him know he needs to get that sent back to me.”

Holland told ET on Monday that he borrowed Zendaya’s clothes, adding that his fashionable co-star is “the one to go for [fashion] tips.”

See what he had to say about taking the now-iconic leather jacket in the video below.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters July 7.

