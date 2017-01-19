EXCLUSIVE: Watch Chris Evans Prank People as Captain America for a Good Cause

Chris Evans plays a hero in Captain America, but it turns out he’s doing his part to make the world a better place in real life as well.

The Marvel star has teamed up with Omaze to raise money for Christopher’s Haven, a Boston-area apartment complex that provides temporary housing for families of children who are being treated for cancer at nearby hospitals.

To raise money, Evans is giving fans a chance to participate in an Escape Room adventure with him. To demonstrate the concept of an Escape Room — in which a group of people have to solve puzzles and riddles to get out of a locked building — the star set up an elaborate prank at a Comicazi comic book store in Boston.

NEWS: Chris Evans Pays Surprise Visit to 9-Year-Old Fan With Cancer

Setting up a Captain America doll with a hidden speaker, Evans sat in a hidden room and surprised shoppers browsing in the store by talking with them through the doll.

After convincing them to accept a challenge, the random shoppers got a chance to participate in an Escape Room adventure by solving puzzles set up inside and outside the store, all while Evans watched on a series of hidden cameras.

WATCH: Chris Evans Talks Favorite Childhood Superhero

As the (sometimes hesitant) participants carried on with the adventure — which included finding code numbers, yelling “Hail Hydra” in public to flush out secret operatives and using tools to solve puzzles — they worked their way toward an awesome prize: meeting Evans in person.

If this is fun some random people had without even expecting it, it seems like participating in an Escape Room with Captain America himself would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for whoever wins the Omaze event.

Fans can enter for the chance to win at Omaze.com/chris. All that’s required to enter is a minimum donation of $ 10, which benefits Christopher’s Haven. The campaign continues through Feb. 3.

WATCH: Chris Pratt Makes Good on Super Bowl Bet With Chris Evans, Visits Boston Children as Star-Lord

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories