News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Arlen Gushes Over Taylor Swift's 'DWTS' Surprise Gift: 'That Was Insane!'

— September 27, 2017

Arlen beamed as she explained the coincidental symmetry of her song choice, sharing, “I danced to her song ’22’ when I turned 22 on my last birthday, so I danced to her yesterday for this birthday.”

ET’s Cameron Mathison caught up with Arlen and Chmerkovskiy after the show, and the inspirational contestant opened up about the epic surprise.

“That was insane! That was really cool,” Arlen marveled. “I don’t think cool is a cool enough word for it.”

Even Chmerkovskiy, who’s danced with some big stars and has some high-profile friends, said he’s never gotten a gift like that.

“I felt special for her,” he shared, adding, “I was like, ‘Damn! That means Taylor saw me, too!”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿