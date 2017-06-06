EXCLUSIVE: TLC Gives Their Thoughts on the 'Voice' Coaches' Viral 'Waterfalls' Cover

TLC’s “Waterfalls” is still relevant today, 22 years after the song first became a hit.

ET was on the set of the group’s new music video for “Way Back,” where they weighed in on The Voice coaches Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani covering “Waterfalls” in February. The coaches’ version has been viewed over 62 million times.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins tell ET they were just as surprised with the cover as the viewers, and were first alerted to it by their fans. But the two have nothing but love for the performance, specifically, Stefani’s version of the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ verse.

“Gwen Stefani did real good on the rap!” Chilli marveled to ET’s Kevin Frazier. “Gwen Stefani, you did an amazing job on Lisa’s rap.”

“Y’all rocked that, thank you so much,” T-Boz added.

While the ladies are keeping TLC’s legacy alive with new music, they of course are keeping Lopes, who died in a car crash in 2002, forever in their mind.

“We always find a way,” T-Boz, 47, said, sporting a jacket with a patch paying homage to Lopes. “It’s been so long, 15 years, we’ve been through everything. We keep her spirit alive in our music. … Fans always tell us how they can feel her energy.”

“She’s always with us,” Chilli, 46, also noted.

The two also got honest about the pressure of coming out with new music. TLC is set to release their fan-funded album on June 30, after surpassing their Kickstarter goal in January 2015 to make their fifth and final album. TLC will also headline the I Love the 90′s – The Party Continues tour kicking off July 7.

“They expect so much,” T-Boz said about their fans. “You have to keep the momentum going. It’s been 15 years since our last album. We’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, 15 years.’ We’ve been touring and stuff like that, but to actually come out with music, like, ‘God, please let them like it.’”

But making a music video is clearly coming natural to them.

“Well, you know what, honestly, it’s like riding a bike for us, I think,” Chilli commented. “You know, it’s just once you learn how to do it, you just always know how. It feels so natural and the energy is great. It’s just a lot of fun.”

And TLC has a whole new generation of fans thanks to their loyal fans introducing their music to their children — which can get a little awkward when it comes to performing some of their more adult-themed hits!

“We look out in the audience and we see, you know, like 10-year-olds and stuff,” Chilli shared. “And I’m not lying, when it’s time to sing ‘Red Light Special’ and the kids are right there, I don’t make any eye contact.”

“No gyrating girl, just clap!” T-Boz joked.

Of course, we also had to ask Chilli about her rumored romance with Nick Cannon.

“We’re just friends!” Chilli responded.

