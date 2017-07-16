EXCLUSIVE: Tina Knowles Reveals How Beyonce Is Adjusting to Twins, Calls Blue Ivy a 'Proud' Big Sister

Miss Tina has spoken!

ET’s Denny Directo caught up with Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, at the 19th Annual DesignCare hosted by the Hollyrod Foundation in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she confirmed the names of her grandbey-bies, and revealed how her daughter is adjusting to life as a mother of three.

“We’re very excited!” Tina gushed about the family’s new additions, adding that we’ll have to wait to hear from Beyonce herself on the significance of the twins’ names, Rumi and Sir.

While Bey and her husband, JAY-Z, certainly have their hands full at home, Tina said that the two couldn’t be more excited. “It’s a wonderful experience,” she raved.

It seems Blue Ivy has also taken to her new role as big sister. “She’s very proud and very excited,” Tina shared. “She’s a good big sister, she really is.”

“She cares for them a lot,” Tina’s husband, Richard Lawson, added.

As for JAY-Z’s revealing new album, 4:44, Tina said she wasn’t surprised at how candid the rapper was on the record because “it’s art” — though she wouldn’t say whether Beyonce was working on another album after giving birth to the twins.

Beyonce and Solange’s mom was, however, happy to speak about the Hollyrod Foundation.

“It’s very important because this is such a great cause and it assists families in need, people that are affected by Parkinson’s disease and autism, and Holly [Robinson Peete] is just such an amazing woman,” she said. “I’m just thrilled that they do this, and I’m excited about it, because it’s my first [event for the organization].”

Beyonce shared the first photo of Rumi and Sir on Thursday, in celebration of their first month of life. See more in the video below.

