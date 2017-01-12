EXCLUSIVE: The Scott Brothers, Drew and Jonathan, Give Flo Rida's 'My House' a Country Spin — Watch!

The Scott Brothers are back with a brand new music video!

Drew and Jonathan Scott, best known from their home renovation show, Property Brothers, on HGTV, shared the full clip for their country take on Flo Rida’s “My House” exclusively with ET on Thursday.

In the cover video — which features singer Eric Paslay and a cameo by Carrot Top — the two begin to get ready for a pool party they planned, but realize they had forgotten about their important “Architects Quarterly” photo shoot that was scheduled on the same day. Trying to keep their cool, Drew and Jonathan still invite the photographer and reporters into their home, posing for pics and distracting the team as guests not-so-slyly keep the party going.

Towards the end of the video, however, the Scott Brothers are in for a pleasant surprise when one of the reporters pulls an unexpected move.

ET chatted with the Scott Brothers ahead of the release on Wednesday, where they talked inspiration for the video, new music, Drew’s engagement and what’s next for the duo. When asked how they decided on this particular song choice for a cover, Drew joked that “Jonathan had aspirations to be a hip-hop artist ever since he was young.”

“I was sitting in the car when I first heard this song — I had never heard it before, and I thought to myself, I’m like, ‘Wow, this would make a great country song,’” added Jonathan. “About six months ago, I started hearing this song everywhere. So I reached out to our producer, Victoria Shaw in Nashville, who had produced our other two songs ["Hold On" and "Let the Night Shine In"], and I said to her, ‘Hey, what’s involved in covering or remaking a song?’”

“I sent it to her and she had never heard the song, and she loved it,” he added. “Within about a month, we were already working on the melody [and] what we wanted to change to it, and then we went in the studio and recorded it! It really turned out [to be] as much fun as we thought it would.”

Drew said that being involved with the country music world for quite some time now, the two noticed there has been “a huge crossover” with country artists collaborating with pop, rock and hip-hop musicians over the past few years.

“I thought, ‘It’s a no-brainer,’” Drew said of the song, adding that all of the proceeds are going to the St. Jude’s charity. “Such a huge audience already loved that song, let’s make it country.”

And the siblings had no problem finding people to play background actors at their epic bash. Jonathan told ET that most of the guests you see in the video are their friends, performance artists from Las Vegas and various “people we know.”

“We definitely were known as the guys who would throw an amazing party, going all the way back, right to our high school days, college days,” he added. “We definitely knew how to throw a party!”

Speaking of soirees, the two will soon have their hands full with party planning, as Drew is gearing up to say “I do” to his longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan.

“I’m reading Weddings for Dummies right now, so I’ll let you know the next step when I get to that chapter,” he joked. “We haven’t set a date. Linda and I love the idea of a destination wedding, but we’re not sure.”

Drew said he and Linda will be in Scotland in August, which could turn out to be a potential wedding spot. “We just want to be in a hub,” he explained. “Whether it’s somewhere out there, where all my family are in Scotland, or whether it’s in Toronto where her family are … we were just thinking we want to go destination somewhere.”

As for new music? Fans of the Scott Brothers can expect to hear more original tunes from the duo soon.

“We love writing, collaborating with other artists,” they explained. “I think we’ll be looking at a bit of both. We’re filming Property Brothers in Nashville in March, and we’re actually going to be there for five months. So we’re definitely looking into working with some other artists and writing some original music.”

It’s helpful, of course, that Drew and Jonathan have a slew of celebrity friends, who just so happen to be “amazing songwriters.” They told ET they’re close pals with guys like Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, and would love to collaborate with them sometime soon.

“That’s a goal for us. We’re not planning on leaving Property Brothers and, you know, touring with Justin Bieber,” Jonathan joked. “That’s not something that we’re going to do! But we definitely love showcasing our passions — music has always been a passion of ours, ever since we were 10 years old.”

When ET caught up with the Scott Brothers last February, Drew and Jonathan got candid on why they decided to dip their toes into the world of country music.

“We grew up on a ranch, spending almost every other day sitting around a campfire, strumming songs on the guitar, singing songs with our parents,” Drew explained of their childhood in Maple Ridge, Canada. “This past year, we were shooting Property Brothers: At Home on The Ranch, where we went back to our roots to renovate a friend’s property in the Rockies.”

“While we were doing this,” he continued, “we were talking with a producer and singer-songwriter from Nashville, and we said, ‘You know, while we’re doing this show, we should write a song and pay tribute to how we grew up.’”

