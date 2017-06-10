EXCLUSIVE: Sheryl Crow Sends Well-Wishes to Olivia Newton-John Amid Cancer Battle: 'I Know How Strong You Are'

Sheryl Crow is rooting for Olivia Newton-John, from one breast cancer survivor to another.

The 55-year-old singer sat down with ET’s Deidre Behar for a Facebook Live interview to promote her 10th studio album, Be Myself, on Friday, where she spoke about Newton-John’s recent announcement that her breast cancer has metastasized to her sacrum.

“I’ve only met her maybe once, and I love her. I have a lot of respect for her,” Crow shared. “I was a huge fan, and still am a fan. So I’m wishing her the best.”

Crow, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, said she’s always encouraging women to be proactive with their health.

“I’m constantly telling people, particularly women because I have a very big female fan base, ‘Make sure and know your family history and make sure and be diligent about getting your mammograms,’” she said. “Until we have a cure, early detection is the best we have.”

“Olivia, I didn’t know this but I know how strong you are and how spiritual you are and I know you’re on top of your health,” Crow said in a message to Newton-John. “I’m wishing you the best.”

Crow celebrated 10 years of being cancer-free last August, revealing at the #BlogHer16 exposition that her diagnosis “refined” her life.

“I began to really hack away at the things that were not important anymore and the things that were energy sucking. I learned how to say no,” she said.

Be Myself is out now.

