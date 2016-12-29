EXCLUSIVE: Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Being Treated for Diabetes: He's 'Fallen Off Track Recently'

Rob Kardashian has been released from the hospital after his health scare on Wednesday night, which was due to his diabetes, a source close to the 29-year-old reality star tells ET.

Rob was taken to the emergency room near Hidden Hills, California, where his mother, Kris Jenner, and his fiancee, Blac Chyna, were both spotted visiting separately. The 29-year-old reality star left West Hills Medical Center on Thursday, in footage obtained by TMZ.

Our source says the current stress in Rob’s life is what led him to become sidetracked in regard to his health.

“He was diagnosed with diabetes and has been very good at monitoring it, but has fallen off track recently,” the source says. “It was everything from the new baby’s arrival, filming the show, craziness with the holidays and then some drama with Chyna that all boiled up and sidetracked his health.”

“He is OK, they are just monitoring him right now,” the source adds.

The source also confirms that Rob was not at Kris’ big Christmas Eve party on Saturday, which was attended by all five of his sisters, including Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West.

Interestingly enough, Rob was hospitalized and diagnosed with diabetes at almost the exact same time last year. But in an episode of Rob & Chyna, which aired in October, Rob said he was told by his nutritionist that he was “completely free” of diabetes.

Though there’s certainly been plenty of drama in Rob’s life lately. He and Chyna reconciled for Christmas after last weekend’s massive blow-up — when Rob said Chyna left him and took their daughter, Dream — and after Rob apologized for his social media meltdown.

“I am going to get better for you Dream,” he Instagrammed following the incident. “You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me.”

Earlier this month, the on-again, off-again couple’s E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, was renewed for a second season.

– Additional reporting by Jennifer Peros

