EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONY' Star Carole Radziwill's Boyfriend Adam Kenworthy Moves Out — Are They Breaking Up?

Is this the end for Carole Radziwill and Adam Kenworthy?

ET has your exclusive first look at Wednesday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, which finds Carole and co-star Bethenny Frankel sitting down to discuss the state of Carole’s relationship. Turns out, Carole’s boyfriend just moved out of her apartment.

WATCH: Bethenny Frankel Dishes on Dating After Breakup

“He found an apartment,” Carole explains. “He moved most of his stuff. I was, like, ‘Honey, do you need help? Here’s your surfboard, here’s your skateboard, here’s all of your lighting equipment for your video camera!’”

“Living together, our relationship evolved past the point where either of us felt comfortable,” she adds in a confessional. “I didn’t want to keep reminding him to pick up his socks. I’m not that girl.”

So, separate spaces is actually good for the pair.

“I’m happy that he found that place,” Carole tells Bethenny. “It’s time for him to have his own place. I’m not sad. I think six months of living together was a lot for me, you know?”

WATCH: Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan Break Down RHONY’s Latest Fights

When Bethenny points out that it looks like Carole is distancing herself from her chef beau, Carole says that’s not the case.

“It’s not like we don’t love each other,” she shares. “I feel like there’s balance again. Our relationship is not one where we should be living together.”

The ladies also discuss another relationship: Luann de Lesseps and her new husband, Tom D’Agostino. The couple’s wedding will be featured on Wednesday night’s episode, but only cast member Dorinda Medley was invited. The rest of the women will celebrate Luann at a special party in the city.

WATCH: RHONY Star Ramona Singer Spills Season 9 Secrets

“It’s a party to celebrate the marriage that none of us were invited to,” Bethenny notes. “Like, did it really happen? ‘Cause no one saw it.”

“It did happen,” Carole replies. “She looked good. I saw the picture. She looked happy.”

“And he’s probably happy,” Bethenny says. “He was single, too. He’s 50! No guy wants to be alone.”

Of course, Luann and Tom’s relationship has been a hot topic on RHONY since last season, when Bethenny confronted Luann with photos of Tom kissing another woman. This year, other cast members, including Ramona Singer, brought up other cheating allegations. Now, there are apparently more rumors — seemingly about Tom’s sexuality.

“He’s 50, eligible,” Carole starts. “You know, he’s got a nickel in his pocket and a penthouse apartment, and no wife? And a couple failed engagements? Yeah.”

“She’ll strap one on like the best of ‘em,” Bethenny jokes.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. For Bethenny’s thoughts on the season so far, and what’s still to come, check out our chat below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories