EXCLUSIVE: Regina King Reveals Why the 'I Have a Dream' Foundation Means So Much to Her

Regina King is using her success to raise awareness for those trying to break the cycle of poverty.

ET’s Carly Steel caught up with the 45-year-old actress on the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Sunday, where the two shared a toast to the “I Have a Dream” Foundation.

“Being an L.A. girl and knowing how hard it is, especially for kids in public schools to make it to college, they are doing all that they can to help kids that are not as privileged get through high school and go on to college,” King said, writing why the charity means so much to her.

“Education is really important,” she continued. “My mother is a teacher, and I know that just those things that she instilled in me as a little girl that I didn’t even realize she was making, those things part of my foundation. Those things [are] second nature to me. It’s the reason why I’m able to stand here and talk to you.”

“That’s what makes it special,” the American Crime actress added.

ET teamed up with Moet & Chandon for Toast for a Cause at the awards show, where Moet generously donated $ 1,000 to stars’ charity of choice.

King was happy to toast to the “I Have a Dream” Foundation, and Donna Lawrence, President and CEO of the organization, tells ET that they’re happy to have her support.

“We are honored by, and grateful for, Regina King’s support,” Lawrence said in a statement to ET. “She is helping to elevate the conversation on the 25 million poor children in our public schools, and the work that still needs to be done to ensure all young people have access to the social, emotional, academic, and financial support they need to thrive in school and life. With the support of advocates like Regina King, we can continue to expand our programs and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.”

“‘I Have a Dream’ Foundation Los Angeles is proud to be a part of Regina King’s wonderful philanthropic work,” added Debra Fine, CEO and Executive Director of the “I Have a Dream” Foundation in Los Angeles. “During a time where many children are in fear about their future, we are helping to stabilize the families in our communities through education, mental health and social work mentoring, tutoring, and an $ 8000 scholarship for each student that graduates from high school.”

