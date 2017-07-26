EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon Can't Believe Daughter Ava Is Turning 18: 'I Feel Like We Grew Up Together'

Reese Witherspoon has a lot to celebrate this year. Not only did her hit HBO show, Big Little Lies, score eight Emmy nominations – including an Outstanding Lead Actress for herself – but her daughter, Ava, is turning 18 in September.

“It’s so weird. I can’t believe she’s 18,” the 41-year-old actress gushed to ET’s Lauren Zima at HBO’s Big Little Lies FYC event at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday. “But she’s great, and we did it together. I feel like we grew up together, it’s great.”

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Talks Going Home to Keith Urban’s ‘Loving Arms’ After Tough ‘Big Little Lies’ Scenes



As for any roles she wouldn’t want her children to see, Witherspoon seems pretty open.

“I mean all of them are a labor of love and effort that you put into them,” she said of her many films. “So I’m very proud of the fact that I’ve worked a lot in my life. Actually my very first premiere ever in my entire life was in this building, so it was so funny, when I was 14 years old.”

Ava has already seen her mom in the HBO series, and Witherspoon is proud of the way the show depicts women.

“I felt like none of these women were good or bad, they were all just this, you know, dynamic exploration of what it really means to be a woman now-a-days,” the Oscar winner said.

And with the Emmy Awards coming up in September, Witherspoon doesn’t feel any pressure to pick up trophies.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon Is the Epitome of Weekend Vibes – See the Pics!



“I feel like we’ve already won in a certain way,” she explained. “To engage an audience in something that you feel passionately about, to find the book and bring it to the screen with my friend Nicole [Kidman] and just really dig deeper into women’s lives, it’s been incredible response to this show. So I feel like we’ve already gotten everything we could possibly want out of it and the Emmy nominations are just exciting.”

For Kidman’s exclusive thoughts on Season 2, watch the clip below!