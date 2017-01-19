EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra Dishes On 'Quantico' Set Injury, Says She Won't Stop Doing Stunts

Priyanka Chopra isn’t letting an on-set injury hold her back!

ET caught up with the Quantico star on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Wednesday, where she opened up about the minor injury, and why she won’t stop doing her own stunts.

“I had to wear my brace for a couple days and then I’m fine,” Chopra told ET’s Carly Steel before taking home the award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actress.

Despite the slip at work, which required her to be briefly hospitalized days earlier, Chopra wore heels with her strapless peach-colored Sally LaPointe dress. But that doesn’t mean that she wants her doctor to know about the fashion choice.

“How can a girl go to a red carpet without heels?” Chopra said. “Don’t tell my doctor that. He’ll give me a call tomorrow. He shouldn’t know. Let’s just say I’m in sneakers and when he sees the pictures I’ll say, ‘Oops, I forgot. It was a concussion.’”

The 34-year-old actress went on to detail how she got injured.

“I was doing stunts and it was raining that night–or snowing, or whatever–in New York, and I was wearing rubber boots,” she shared adding, “I’ve done so many stunts before and I never got hurt, but I slipped on a wet road while I was saving someone else — another co-actor of mine — and I hit my head on the bumper of the car and the road.”

Chopra also revealed that her mother, Madhu Chopra, who accompanied her to Wednesday’s awards show, was on the first plane from India when she heard the news of her injury.

“She doesn’t need an excuse to see me, she comes every month,” she dished to Steel backstage after her win. “She is like, concussion? I am there.”

Now that she’s OK, Chopra said her mother is “very excited” about her daughter’s second People’s Choice win.

“I think she is really emotional right now,” the actress admitted. “This is two years in a row and this is like… my show is a season and a half old, to have that kind of acceptance is really weird.”

Though she suffered a concussion, Chopra is feeling much better thanks to a few days of rest, and Amy Schumer’s new book, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo.

“I was taken to the ER, and they did a CAT scan and they said it was a concussion, so I had to take three days off work,” she explained. “I just sat on my couch and literally just listened to audiobooks. I was listening to Amy Schumer talk to me through the weekend, I was listening to her book because I couldn’t watch TV, I couldn’t read a book, so I just had Amy Schumer in my ears the whole weekend.”

