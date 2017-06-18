EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Stars Steven Cree & John Bell Celebrate Father's Day With 'Two Truths and a Lie'!

It’s time to check in with Outlander‘s favorite father-son duo!

In honor of Father’s Day, ET partnered up with Starz and traveled to Outlander‘s season three set in Scotland and sat down with stars Steven Cree and John Bell to find out just how strong their Murray family bond really is.

The two on-screen Ian’s played a fib-filled game of “Two Truths and a Lie”, and trust us when we tell you that this is the most mind-blowing version we’ve ever seen!

While one actor had a little trouble following the rules (they’re literally in the name of the game, Cree!), Bell showed off a skill that was so wildly impressive, it left our jaws on the floor of Lallybroch.

Watch our exclusive game in the video above and press play below to watch Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan play a whisky-filled game of “Never Have I Ever”!

Outlander season three premieres in September on Starz.