EXCLUSIVE: 'Nashville' Star Clare Bowen Reveals Wedding Date: 'It's Going Like Wildfire'

Nashville star Clare Bowen has set a wedding date.

The 32-year-old singer-actress, who stars as Scarlett O’Connor, revealed on Saturday that she and her fiancé, Nashville-based musician Brandon Robert Young, are planning on walking down the aisle this fall.

“Oct. 21,” Bowen exclusively told ET during a sit-down interview on Hulu’s Television Critics Association press day in Pasadena, California. “We really both love the fall. I think that’s going to be it.”

Wedding planning abruptly came to a halt last year when Bowen’s younger brother, Timothy Bowen, was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma. Her brother is currently in remission. (Next week, “Love Steps In,” written by Young and pal Justin Halpin specifically for her, will be released as her first single with all proceeds benefiting St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.)

“We got engaged and then my brother got sick, so we dropped everything. Everything stopped and we went to Australia to help him ,” Bowen said. “Now, Tim is in remission [and] we’re just able to start planning, and it’s going like wildfire.”

The Aussie native, who calls Nashville home now, admits she never had dreams of getting hitched — until she met Young, with whom she often performs.

“I had never wanted to get married before Brandon, which I kind of love. We’re picking flowers and I’m designing dresses with this wonderful designer named Olia Zavozina, who is Nashville-based,” Bowen adorably revealed. “It’s so beautiful. It’s so much fun. I had no idea because I didn’t have any dreams about it before him.”

“Even after that, I was like, ‘Yes, I definitely want to spend the rest of my life with you, but the details of the wedding I have no idea where to start.’ So we have a wonderful planner,” she continued. “We’re just — between touring and filming and singing and all that kind of stuff — we’re planning a wedding. It’s going to be lovely!”

Fans anticipating Bowen’s first full-length album needn’t wait too long. Her LP will be coming out “this year,” she promised.

“I know it’s been awhile. People are like, ‘When is it coming out?!,’ which is so flattering that people are actually asking because it means that they care,” Bowen said. “I’m glad that we’ve waited purposely because everything has to happen between shooting the show. You find out who you are when things are calm and when you find your home and it’s Nashville and that guy standing there (pointing towards Young’s direction).”

“Now I feel like I can actually sing as me, as opposed to singing as all of the different characters that I’ve ever played,” she reflected. “It’s hard. You’ve got to dig through and find yourself. Recording as myself instead of recording as Scarlett was a really moving, humbling, eye-opening, beautiful experience. I’m really excited for this year.”

Nashville airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT, with new episodes streaming on Hulu the day after.

