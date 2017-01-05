EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey's Manager Is 'Furious' Over 'Disastrous' NYE Performance

The fallout from Mariah Carey‘s headline-making New Year’s Eve performance continues.

Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, is doubling down on accusations against the producers of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in a new interview with ET.

“I’m furious,” Bulochnikov told ET’s Carly Steel on Wednesday in Studio City, California. “She cut her vacation short. She came there to have a festive moment, not a disastrous moment.”

The singer suffered technical difficulties after hitting the stage just before midnight on Saturday in New York City, eventually causing her to walk off stage. After the show, Carey tweeted: “S**t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody. Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

“They could have cut to a commercial, they could have edited the west coast feed to make her look good,” Bulochnikov suggested. “So when we say words like sabotage, I’m not saying you intentionally decided, ‘Hey! We’re gonna sabotage Mariah Carey tonight.’”

While Bulochnikov made it clear that she doesn’t believe DCP intentionally sabotaged Carey’s performance, she still insisted that “it happened!”

Bulochnikov went on to challenge the production decision to air the moment again on the west coast feed, saying: “There are a myriad, a million ways to fix the feed for the west coast, because the people deserve better.”

DCP previously released a statement saying that they “had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance” after Bulochnikov stated that “a production issue” and “technical difficulties” were to blame for the moment.

On Wednesday morning, ET asked DCP executive vice president of television, Barry Adelman, for his side of the story. “We have no comment on this,” he said. “I think the statements have been made.”

Carey voiced her displeasure with the situation on Tuesday, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

The songstress added that she would be wary of working with external crews on future performances.

“It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she said. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside my own team.”

