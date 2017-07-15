EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore and 4 Other Disney Princesses Dish on Sharing the Stage at D23

Disney princesses unite!

Nine Disney princesses shared the stage at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

The voices of Ariel (Jodi Benson), Belle (Paige O’Hara), Jasmine (Linda Larkin), Pocahontas (Irene Bedard), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Merida (Kelly Macdonald), Anna (Kristen Bell), and Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) all came together to promote their appearance in the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

“It’s pretty crazy!” Moore told ET’s Cameron Mathison of her surprise appearance at the convention. “Unprecedented.”

“I mean, I met Jodi Benson today, Ariel. She is the sole reason that I started singing,” she added. “I didn’t manage to tell her that, because I dodn’t want to creep her out too much [but] I will. Before the day is done, I’m going to lay that on her.”

While Moore met her idol for the first time on Friday, the two actually worked together on a scene for Wreck-It Ralph 2, in which Sarah Silverman’s character, Vanellope, meets the Disney princesses.

“We’re quizzing her on what qualifies her to be a princess, and then she sort of teaches us to like, relax, unwind [and] we get out of our usual princess garb,” Moore explained. “It’s so much fun. It’s really funny. I hope it will be a highlight in the movie.”

While Moore was excited to meet her idol, Benson, Benson told ET that she couldn’t believe she took a selfie with the This Is Us actress.

“She came up to me and asked for a selfie with me, and then she texted it to me. Boom! Got her number!” Benson joked. “I’m like, dying.”

“She didn’t tell me [that I inspired her to sing],” Benson revealed. “That makes my selfie even more special. That’s really neat.”

Cravalho, who was also excited to rub elbows with Moore, gushed about meeting her “childhood heroes.”

“Moana has always been a Disney heroin, and I’m also happy that she’s also a Disney princess. She gets to hang out with all the rest of the other gals,” she said. “They’ve been my childhood heroes, so [it was] my childhood on stage. It was great to join them.”

Macdonald, meanwhile, couldn’t believe she was meeting Cravalho.

“It was very exciting to see the actress who played Moana. I watched that film about, I would say, 50 times, my son was obsessed with it,” she said. “I’m going to get some cool points for that I think.”

“I think it was the ultimate surprise and really thrilling to be out there with all these princesses who have had their moment singularly,” Rose added. “Then here we are together. It’s sort of amazing.”

