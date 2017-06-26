EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony Walks BET Awards Carpet With Adorable Son Kiyan, Talks Carmelo Split: 'We're Family'

La La Anthony and Kiyan make a perfect mother-son red carpet team!

ET caught up with the TV personality and her 10-year-old son at the 2017 BET Music Awards, where she gushed about her talented little guy.

“He’s so good in basketball, he’s such a good student and just a good person,” Anthony told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “He makes me very proud.”

The 38-year-old actress also addressed her split from NBA player Carmelo Anthony, noting that it did not change the most important part of their family dynamic.

“We’re always a family, no matter what,” Anthony said.

As for what Anthony’s been up to now, “New diet, working out more,” she said, adding, “Just focusing more on just myself. It’s summer time. All women like to turn it up in the summer, work out and eat healthy. I’ve just been following a good plan.”

It was a big day for Anthony, who addition to the award show, is celebrating the fourth season premiere of her show, Power, on STARZ — as well as her birthday!

“It’s going to be an incredible season, a roller coaster ride,” she shared, adding, “My birthday’s today! So today’s like an incredible day across the board.”

Happy birthday La La!

