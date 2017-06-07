EXCLUSIVE: Kelsea Ballerini to Perform New Single 'Legends' at CMT Music Awards

2017 is shaping up to be a legendary year for Kelsea Ballerini.

The 23-year-old country singer has officially dropped her new single, “Legends,” and ET has learned that Ballerini will perform the track live tonight on the CMT Music Awards.

“This song is for my fans, and so it is perfect to debut it on the CMT Awards outside with them,” Ballerini says. “It will be the perfect way to kick off my favorite fan filled week of the year.”

Ballerini is also slated to perform on Friday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

“Legends” marks the first real taste of her highly anticipated sophomore album, expected out later this year. The “Peter Pan” singer is also busy plotting her wedding with fiance Morgan Evans. In an interview with ET earlier this year, Ballerini revealed that her future hubby had even laid down vocals on a love song that she had written for him on the album.

“It’s cheesy and I like it,” she gushed with a huge smile, teasing that the song could wind up being the album’s title track.



“I feel like it’ll be different but not in a drastic way where anybody feels like I’m trying to change my identity,” she said of her transition from her record-shattering, The First Time. “My first record, I really wanted it to capture 12-21, so it’s younger and youthful and it’s flirty. This one’s definitely more mature because I’m writing it from 21-23 and my life’s changed a lot. I went through a gross breakup and then I had some growing up discovery years, and then I met Morgan. So I think it captures all of that.”

In the spirit of sending off The First Time, Ballerini re-lived some of her most monumental “firsts” with ET — from meeting pal Taylor Swift to scoring a GRAMMY nomination. Take a walk with her down memory lane, below.

