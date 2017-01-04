Playing EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Takes Kids on an Emotional Visit to His Mom’s Grave for the First Time

Kanye West is doing it for his family.

The Life of Pablo rapper remains took his wife Kim Kardashian West, as well as the couple’s two children, 3-year-old North and 13-month-old Saint, to visit the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, grave of his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007, a source tells ET.

“Kim and Kanye visited Donda’s grave this week,” the source says, noting that afterward, “They also saw some of Kanye’s family in Chicago.”

The trip, which was slightly delayed by the 39-year-old musician’s breakdown and subsequent hospitalization late last year, the first time Saint and North saw their grandmother’s memorial.

“It is the first time North and Saint visited their grandma,” the source shares. “It was important for Kanye to take the kids to his mother’s grave. Kanye wasn’t able to go during the anniversary because of he was on tour, and then his heath spiraled.”

“He hasn’t been able to travel to Chicago since the anniversary [of her passing], so the fact he was able to go now, and with his family, meant a lot to him,” the source continues. “He was thrilled to be able to bring the kids to see his mom.”

As for the rapper’s recovery, we’re told that things are looking up. West remains under medical care, the source says.

“Kanye is doing really well,” the source says. “He’s living at home with Kim and the kids. He spends his days with the kids, and plays with them all day long.”

“He’s still under medical care. He’ll do everything and anything to make sure he’s in tip-top shape for his family,” the source adds. “That’s his motivation to get out of any dark spot.”

Meanwhile, Kim, who has dealt with her own issues after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year, is ready to get “back to normal,” a source told ET Wednesday.

