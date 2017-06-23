EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Gushes Over 'Wonder Woman,' Teases His Involvement in Harley Quinn Spin-Off

Jared Leto has nothing but love for Wonder Woman.

While he starred as The Joker — one of the DC Universe’s most notorious villains — in last year’s Suicide Squad, Leto couldn’t help but heap praise on the super heroine when ET’s Courtney Tezeno caught up with him at the premiere of HBO’s new documentary series, The Defiant Ones, on Thursday.

“I saw the film. I loved it. I thought it was incredible. They did such a good job,” Leto, 45, shared. “I watched Wonder Woman as a kid, and I really enjoyed it.”

Leto, who is also the frontman for rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, recounted how their whole band and touring crew went to watch the film together while on the road.

“We rented out a theater and brought the whole crew,” he recalled. “It was really fun. All of us enjoyed it.”

Leto shared a snapshot from the outing to Instagram on June 15, writing, “Took the entire @30secondstomars CREW to #WONDERWOMAN last night!!! Loved the movie. Loved the actors. Loved everything about it. And @gal_gadot was perfect.”

As for the possibility of fans getting to see his Joker share the screen with Gal Gadot’s Amazonian warrior? Leto said he’d welcome the idea. “Oh my god, if I was only so lucky,” he exclaimed.

One upcoming project from Warner Bros. and DC Comics that could likely see Leto reprise his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime is the hotly anticipated Harley Quinn spin-off, currently in the works.

Margot Robbie starred as the psychologist-turned-supervillain alongside Leto in Suicide Squad, and some fans have said they’d like to see the pair take another crack at bringing the famous comic book couple to the big screen yet again. However, the actor said he could neither confirm nor deny any possible involvement.

“I have no idea,” Leto said, delicately dodging the question. “There are a lot of moving parts with that stuff and we’ll see what happens next.”

The Defiant Ones premieres on July 9 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO GO.

