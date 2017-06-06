EXCLUSIVE: James Corden Opens Up About Shooting 'Late Late Show' in London Following Recent Terror Attacks

James Cordon is taking the Late Late Show back to his home down of London, England, for a week of new episodes starting on Tuesday. However, the recent terror attacks in the city forced him to rethink some of what would be featured in the upcoming episodes.

Speaking with ET’s Carly Steel in London on Monday, Corden explained that “after what happened here this weekend, we’re gonna have to think about our show,” and it’s comedic tone.

According to the 38-year-old host, he had to scrap his opening sketch after having already filmed a majority of it, since “tonally doesn’t make sense” in the wake of the attack, which seven people were killed and 48 others were injured by a group of terrorists on the London Bridge.

As a result, the opener is still up in the air just a few hours before the first London episode debuts.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do,” Corden admitted. “Maybe it’s a good time to being doing a show like this to show the world the unbelievable spirit and determination and strength of this great city. It’s a beautiful place to be.”

The celebrated city will be cast in the spotlight during Corden’s upcoming special episodes, and the host has already paid tribute with an epic “Crosswalk Musical” performance of Mary Poppins, alongside Sir. Ben Kingsley.

According to Kingsley, the experience was “an enormous cultural treat,” adding, “It’s quite wonderful to bring it to the people of London in their cars.”

Fans will also be treated to an new installment in the beloved “Carpool Karaoke” series, when Corden is joined for a musical SUV ride with countryman Ed Sheeran. Despite the U.K. theme of the episodes, their “Carpool” segment was filmed in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Corden is going up against Jennifer Hudson for an all-new edition of “Drop the Mic,” and he suspects that the head-to-head rap battle is “going to be brutal.”

Tom Cruise will also be joining Corden, and the two already got together for a funny sketch that takes place on a cruise boat along the River Thames.

“When I’m with him I don’t know whether to shake his hand or lick his face,” Corden joked. “I’m so in love with him.”

