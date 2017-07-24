Playing EXCLUSIVE: James Corden Opens Up About Baby No. 3, Emmy Noms and New ‘Carpool Karaoke!’

James Corden says his children are super excited that they’re going to have a new sibling very soon.

The Late Late Show host stopped to talk with ET’s Carly Steel at the premiere of his new animated comedy, The Emoji Movie, at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Sunday, and he opened up about how his 6-year-old son, Max, and 2-year-old daughter, Carey, are “thrilled” about the upcoming bundle of joy.

“They’re over the moon,” Corden said. “They’re very, very happy. We just told them a couple of weeks ago, in fact. It’s wonderful, it’s thrilling. We’re all very happy.”

Corden announced earlier this month that he and his wife, Julia, are getting ready to welcome their third child, who is due sometime in December.

PHOTOS: Celebs Share Pics of Their Cute Kids

By the time the 38-year-old entertainer hit the red carpet, he was already exhausted after a long family vacation and a flight from London, so when asked for his emoji of choice, he had to go with a “tired” one.

“We’re jet-lagged [and] we’ve been with children. Jet-lagged children,” Corden said, laughing. “Children are tiring anyway. Jet-lagged children are something else entirely.”

In The Emoji Movie, Corden voices Hi-5, a talking hand emoji, and the TV host says that, by appearing in the animated family flick, it “certainly feels” like he’s earned some cool points with his young children — or at least his son.

“My daughter’s only two, so she doesn’t [get that I'm in it], but my son, for sure, is excited about this film,” Corden shared.

WATCH: James Corden Opens Up About Being Judged on His Looks, Teases Changes to ‘The Late Late Show’

Aside from his forthcoming baby and his involvement in The Emoji Movie, Corden is also celebrating his recent Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

“I was in London so I was actually doing a photo shoot at the time [it was announced], but it was lovely,” he reflected. “Your phone just starts blowing up and it’s great, you know? We had such a great time last year and to be recognized again is thrilling.”

“It’s not lost on us how fortunate we are to be thought of in such a way, and to be alongside shows that we’re in awe of,” Corden added.

The Late Late Show shares the category with fellow nominees Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Real Time With Bill Maher.

WATCH: Harry Styles Acts Out Iconic Rom-Com Scenes, Admits He Sometimes Cries When He Sings in New ‘Carpool Karaoke’

With the success of his series, Corden said he plans on hosting The Late Late Show “for a long time.”

That means fans can expect to see a whole lot of “Carpool Karaoke” sketches in the future, including one with Usher, and maybe even Corden’sEmoji Movie co-star, Christina Aguilera.

“She’d be really good,” Corden said. “I’d love to do it with her. [She's got] some big tunes.”

The Emoji Movie — starring T.J. Miller, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Jennifer Coolidge, Sofia Vergara, Sean Hayes and Patrick Stewart — hits theaters July 28. Check out the video below for a look at the animated comedy.