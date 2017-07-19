Playing EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Looks Dapper at ‘Dunkirk’ Premiere as Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford Fangirl Over Him!

Harry Styles shined on the red carpet at the premiere of his first film, Dunkirk, in New York City on Tuesday, and the English pop star marveled at the experience.

“It’s definitely a lot of fun,” Styles told ET on the carpet. “I’ve already done the work part, so this is definitely the fun bit. We’re all super proud of the film, so this is definitely the exciting bit for us.”

The 23-year-old singer-turned-actor dressed to the nines in an all-black ensemble, including a tux-style jacket and black slacks with embroidered adornment.

While Styles has been on a promotional tour for Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic, he’s also gearing up for the start of his solo tour in September, and the young star says he’s enjoying the opportunity to find multiple outlets for his creative ambitions.

“I feel very lucky to get to do, now, two things that I love so much,” Styles shared.

While Styles was having fun walking the red carpet, Today show anchors Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb were having a great time fangirling over the handsome entertainer.

ET caught up with the pair, who said they were at the premiere to do prepare for an upcoming interview.

“Harry Styles is going to be on our show tomorrow,” Gifford explained. “So this is called research.”

“People who have seen [Dunkirk] before were talking about how you’ll weep through it,” Kotb said. “I just can’t wait,and I just can’t wait to see Harry Styles!”

According to Gifford, their love for Styles is a result of his appearance on their show when he sang his first solo single,”Sign of the Times,” in March.

“He spoke to every crew member, to every person,” Kotb recalled. “People left falling in love with this guy. He is the real deal and that’s why I can’t wait to see him in this too.”

Recently, Nolan opened up to ET about his controversial decision to cast the former One Direction singer, and responded to critics who accused the filmmaker of “stunt casting” to generate buzz for the film.

“As a director, I have to trust my instincts, my ability to figure out who’s the right guy for the part,” Nolan said. “What I was seeing [when he auditioned] was a very charismatic guy who clearly had a truthfulness and a subtlety in his ability to perform as a film actor.”

“When I cast Heath Ledger as the Joker [in The Dark Knight], it raised a lot of eyebrows and caused a lot of comment,” he added. “I have to trust my instincts, and Harry was perfect for this part.” Check out the video below to hear more.

Dunkirk sails into theaters July 21.