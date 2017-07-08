EXCLUSIVE: Former 'Bachelor' Nick Viall Taking Acting Classes Again

It seems Nick Viall was bit by the acting bug after all!

The former Bachelor is taking acting classes in Los Angeles, ET has learned.

A source tells ET that Viall has resumed taking classes at an acting studio in L.A., where he took courses before filming his season of The Bachelor last year.

Viall has enrolled in a 4-6 week intensive acting course, with a class once a week to learn the basics of acting before moving into comedy training. The 36-year-old Milwaukee native took his first class on Friday, where he performed a solo scene in front of an audience of about 10 people.

A source told ET in June that the reality star and his fiancee, Vanessa Grimaldi, recently moved into an apartment in downtown L.A.

Viall’s past acting training is well known across Bachelor Nation, and Viall’s pal, Chris Soules, even told ET in March that Viall “loves being famous.”

“He loves the spotlight, he really, truly does. If he wouldn’t admit that, he’s lying,” Soules said. “I love the guy to death and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Viall later told ET, however, that he doesn’t want to be famous.

“It’s funny, because the opportunities I’ve been given in The Bachelor world, quite honestly, other than Andi’s season [of The Bachelorette], those were opportunities that were presented to me, and I certainly was open to them,” he said. “It was the right decision.”

