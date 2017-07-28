EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Harmony Dishes on 'Most Genuine' Album Yet, Support Justin Bieber's Decision to Cancel Tour

Fifth Harmony are the happiest they’ve ever been!

The quartet stepped out for a night of fun at the Igo.live social media launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday night, and ET caught up with them.

“We are doing so incredible,” Ally Brooke told ET’s Lauren Zima. “We are the happiest we’ve ever been and so many exciting things are happening for us right now. So we’re just doing incredible.”

Earlier this week, FH announced that their third studio album — and first without Camila Cabello — will be released on Aug. 25. So what can fans expect to hear on their self-titled LP?

“I think maybe, the most genuine sound we’ve ever had,” Lauren Jauregui dished. “Like, authentic.”

Dinah Jane added that the source material for the upcoming album was “love, things that we go through.”

“It just shows the growth that we’ve had. It just talks about experience,” Normani Kordei shared.

The singers know how grueling gearing up for a new album and its accompanying tour can be. So when ET asked what they thought about Justin Bieber canceling the remainder of his tour, they were nothing but supportive.

“We support him and support happiness,” Kordei replied. “We know what it feels like, especially being on the road, and we’re super family-oriented. Like, for me, I get homesick a lot. He was on tour for about 18 months, so that’s a long time… He needed it.”

“No one cancels a tour unless it’s damaging for them to continue,” Jauregui added, “so he probably had a very good reason.”

FH also gushed about how they’re the closest they’ve ever been.

“We’re so close and we love each other so much,” Brooke shared. “We have ups and downs, but we get through it together and right now, like I said, we’re experiencing this [new moment]. We’re at such a high right now. It’s such a momentous time for us.”

“It’s been the biggest from the top of the year up until now,” Kordei added. “We’ve done so much. We started out doing People’s Choice [Awards] and we won awards. And just from then, it’s just been blessing after blessing.”

Jane also shared that, for them, the most exciting part about getting back into music “is we’ve been able to go write with the producers and the writers” and “it’s just so important that we get involved.”

“I think that’s the part we fought for this time around and it’s just super special to us,” she explained. “We used to, like, rehearse for, like, on one song for, like, 24 hours, now we can do, like, 10 songs in 24 hours.”

