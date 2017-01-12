Playing EXCLUSIVE: Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz Reveal What They’re Going to Miss Most About ‘Bones’

With Bones kicking off its 12th and final season earlier this month, and production having wrapped in December, stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz have a lot of fond memories to look back on.

ET’s Leanna Aguilera caught up with the co-stars at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday, where they opened up about what they’re going to miss the most about filming their popular crime drama.

“For me, it’s always been about the camaraderie and the crew and being able to work with [my] beautiful co-star,” Boreanaz said. “She’s given me so much love and support that it made it easy from day one.”

According to Boreanaz, who plays FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth on Bones, his positive and productive working relationship with Deschanel helped make the show the hit it became.

“We kind of really opened our hearts to each other and we really trusted each other, which gave us some really great material to work with,” he shared. “From there on it just kind of developed and developed into this small show and here we are. I’m just so happy and proud of all the work we’ve done.”

As for Deschanel, who stars as forensic anthropologist Temperance “Bones” Brennan, she will also miss her “amazing working friendship” with Boreanaz. She said she’s also going to fondly recall many aspects of shooting with the show’s great cast, “from cast members cracking up trying to keep it together and not laugh through the scene, to poignant moments, on screen and off that are really special.”

However, the stars said they made sure to take home a few souvenirs to remember their time on the show. In fact, Deschanel even got her co-star a prop from the set: a weird papier-mache mask.

“He got creeped out by it, so I stole it from the set and gave it to him as a wrap gift,” Deschanel recounted.

“I opened it and I laughed and then I put it on my shelf at home and my little girl came up and said, ‘Dad, what is that funny mask on the desk?’” Boreanaz said. “She was creeped out by it and I said, ‘It’s a funny joke from your Aunt Emily, so it’s all good. It’s from the show.’”

As for their post-Bones plans, Boreanaz just wants to do one thing: sleep.

“We’re going on a big camping expedition,” he said. “I’m going to put myself in one of those camps where they study your sleeping and they see how long you sleep and then they’re going to do tests on me.”

“Where you’re not allowed to be woken up by any outside sources,” Deschanel quipped. “You wake up naturally. In a darkened room. 30 days.”

“It may take longer than 30 days,” Boreanaz replied. “It may take 12 seasons.”

The final season of Bones airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

