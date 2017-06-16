Playing EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Dishes on ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honor

Ed Sheeran might be the master of the undersell.

The singer is making a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated upcoming season of Game of Thrones, and the 26-year-old musician is trying not to overstate his involvement.

The “Shape of You” singer spoke with ET at the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 48th Annual Induction and Awards Gala on Thursday, where he dished on his upcoming appearance on the hit HBO fantasy drama.

NEWS: Random! Ed Sheeran Played His New Album for the ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast During ‘Surreal’ House Party

“I haven’t seen it yet! I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie [Williams], and it’s decent. I like it,” Sheeran said, humbly. “Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that’s kind of it.”

Sheeran also admitted that he feels his cameo “has been build up too much.”

“People will just be like, ‘Oh… oh, all right,’” he joked. “It’s not an integral part of it, at all. I’m just like, in it.”

Sheeran even undersold his unfortunate behind-the-scenes mistake of forgetting to dress properly for the cold conditions.

“I didn’t put on my thermal socks and I was outside in the winter in England for about 10 hours,” Sheeran recalled of filming. “So it was cold,”

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Says He Let Ed Sheeran Sleep on His Couch Before the Singer Was Famous

At the star-studded Songwriters Hall of Fame celebration, Sheeran received the Hal David Starlight Award, which honors young artists who have made an big impression on the music industry early in their careers.

However, the modest pop rocker even underplayed the significance of the honor, explaining, “I think it’s a bit premature, but I’m obviously very, very honored to be here and thrilled to be in a room with people that inspire me to write songs.”

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Stuffs His Face With Candy & Dishes on Wild Nights Out With Justin Bieber in New ‘Carpool Karaoke’