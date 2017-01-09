EXCLUSIVE: Casey Affleck Talks First Golden Globe Win, Jokes Brother Ben Displays His Awards 'In His Window'

Ben Affleck isn’t the only Affleck brother with trophies to show off. At the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night, Ben’s younger brother, Casey Affleck, took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Manchester By the Sea. It marked his first Golden Globe win.

ET’s Kevin Frazier caught up with Casey right after his speech to talk about how he plans to celebrate the news with Ben.

“He knew it was coming,” Casey joked. “No, I’m just kidding. That’s not true. No one knew it was coming. Yeah, he likes to show off his hardware. I’m not that kind of guy. I discreetly put it away. He’s got it like in his window. Some people put Christmas lights or a menorah and Ben lines up his hardware.”

Ben has two Golden Globes of his own – one for writing Good Will Hunting in 1998 and one for directing Argo in 2013.

Casey worked with Ben’s longtime pal and collaborator Matt Damon, who produced Manchester By the Sea. The pair have worked together on numerous projects and have known each other most of their lives.

“It’s the best. It’s the best part of doing all this I get to work with people that I like,” Casey said. “Some people go to their job, that’s the job they have, they have to do it, they hate their boss and their coworkers this and that. It’s hard to get along. I get to go to work with people, who some people I’ve known for a long time… it’s a good group of people, I’m pretty happy to be part of it.”

Casey also addressed the elephant in the room – his giant man bun and bushy beard.

“It’s a bad look,” he insisted. “I’m not gonna lie. I don’t think it’s good. I’m not trying to pass it off as good. It’s for a movie, I’m in the middle of doing a movie and about a guy who is living out in the woods, and that’s why I sort of look like a guy living out in the woods.”

