Playing EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood Had Her First Golden Globes Dress Fitting Less Than 24 Hours Before Showtime!

Carrie Underwood definitely opted for a daring fashion choice at the Golden Globes – in more ways than one!

The 33-year-old “Dirty Laundry” singer stepped out in a ruffled pink gown by Iris Serban on Sunday’s red carpet, revealing to ET’s Nancy O’Dell that she hadn’t even tried the dress on until Saturday night – less than 24 hours before the main event.

“Actually, I did my fitting last night,” she said, confirming that it was the first time she’d tried the dress on. “We flew in last night and things wound up being later than expected. … I love the color. I love that there’s a lot of interesting things going on with it. [It's] still very elegant and feminine.”

PICS: Golden Globes: Red Carpet Arrivals

Photo: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Underwood was on hand to present two awards during the ceremony, but admitted that it was something of a relief to not be performing.

“They kind of asked actually, like, last week, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna see what I can move around because I definitely want to go’ — and I don’t have to perform,” she said. “Not ‘have to,’ I love performing, but it’s so nice to go to an awards show and sit back and enjoy.”

And no performance means no outfit changes!

“I’m rocking this all night,” Underwood said.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood Spills on Her Guilty Pleasures