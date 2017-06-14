EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Returns as the Morbid Weather Forecaster on 'The Jim Jefferies Show'

Brad Pitt is returning to The Jim Jefferies Show as the unnamed weatherman with the best smile and bleakest forecasts.

The 53-year-old superstar made another cameo appearance at the end of the Comedy Central program on Tuesday, playing a low-rent local meteorologist and rocking a retro tie and ill-fitting tan jacket.

“Carbon dioxide is slowing turning our planet into an uninhabitable wasteland, and half the population don’t believe it,” Pitt’s downer forecaster said with a broad smile.

A dejected Jeffries then asked the weatherman for his forecast, which turned out to be even more morbid.

“The Lord saw the wickedness of man was great, and the Lord said, ‘I will destroy man, who I have created, from the face of the Earth.’ So don’t forget your sunscreen,” Pitt offered with a beaming grin.

The actor previously appeared on the comedian’s new late night news program last week, where his weatherman character provided the chipper forecast, “There is no future.”

This isn’t the first time Pitt has appeared for a fun, goofy late night talk show sketch recently. Last month, the father of six also joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and participated in the hilarious segment, “Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars.” Check out the video below to hear the star’s answers to some of Colbert’s deepest (and most ridiculous) questions.

Tune into The Jim Jefferies Show tonight on Comedy Central 10:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. Central.