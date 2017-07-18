EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Iaconetti Says Ben Higgins Is 'Single,' Needs a 'Humble' Girl After Split from Lauren Bushnell

Ben Higgins is “very single.”

ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with Ashley Iaconetti at a photo shoot celebrating the one-year anniversary of fellow Bachelor alum Sarah Herron’s non-profit, SheLift, in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she opened up about Higgins’ “single” life, and the kind of girl he needs after his split from Lauren Bushnell.

“He’s very single,” Iaconetti, who co-hosts theBen and Ashley: Almost Famous podcast with Higgins, told ET. “He’s mostly home and hanging out with his guy friends.”

Higgins may be hanging out with his bros after ending his engagement with Bushnell in May, but Bushnell has since moved on with Devin Antin – and Iaconetti already has an idea of the kind of girl she’d like to see Higgins with next.

“It was probably like, youth [that led to Higgins and Bushnell's breakup],” she explained. “And they just needed to live separate lives for a little bit longer before committing, like, really taking marriage seriously.”

“I think Ben needs a girl that’s like, low maintenance — a natural, church-going, humble girl who’s like, looking to go with him when he does his mission trips,” she continued. “And somebody who’s a very good conversationalist, for sure.”

“[He needs someone] just like, sweet, [who] gets along with everybody,” she added. “He needs the ultimate girl.”

As for Iaconetti’s own dating life, she said that after three seasons trying to find love on reality TV (once on The Bachelor and twice on Bachelor in Paradise) she’s glad she didn’t go back to Paradisethis summer– but admitted that she finds it much “easier” to date someone already in Bachelor Nation.

“Of course, every girl thinks Peter [Kraus] and Dean [Unglert, from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette] are pretty darn cute,” Iaconetti confessed of who she has her eye on. “I’m going to say those are my favorites so far, so if anything happened, I’d be OK with that.”

“We do have this beautiful group of friends,” she added, revealing that she and Jared Haibon “have a marriage pact for 35,” but aren’t currently romantic. “It’s insane, because you do bond immediately over your experience, so it’s just very natural off the bat, and you get to hang out all the time, because we’re always doing things together.”

On Thursday, Iaconetti found herself reunited with just a few Bachelor girls — Herron, Becca Tilley, Ali Fedotowsky and Amanda Stanton — as they posed in T-shirts promoting SheLift, which empowers girls with physical and emotional differences.

“It’s so amazing that Sarah has taken her platform from The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, and is doing something for girls who have really grown up the way she did, which is a little bit different,” Iaconetti gushed. “She’s making everybody feel great about themselves and I love that.”

ET also caught up with Stanton on Thursday, who opened up about how Bushnell is doing post-split. See more in the video below.

