Everything That Came to an End in 2016: Kobe Bryant's NBA Career, Kim Kardashian's Selfies, Brangelina & More!

Let’s take a look back on all the things that came to an end in 2016.

From celebrities deleting their Instagram accounts to our favorite athletes retiring from the game, ET’s rounded up all the TV shows, apps, cute couple names and more that bid their farewell this year.

1. Kobe Bryant’s NBA Career

Bryant ended his legendary 20-year career with the NBA on April 13 (dubbed by Nike as “Mamba Day“), stepping off the court as the third-highest scorer in the history of professional basketball and five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team he played with for the entirety of his professional career. And although many fans shed a few tears watching No. 24 play in his final game, he certainly went out with a bang!

The 38-year-old athlete scored a remarkable 60 points in his last game — the most points ever made by a player in their swan song — leading the Lakers to a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz.

And who could possibly forget that emotional poem he penned last November to officially announce his retirement? Mamba out!

2. Single Prince Harry

Sorry, ladies. The 32-year-old royal is officially off the market!

Prince Harry confirmed he was dating American actress Meghan Markle in November and since then, the two have been keeping the romance alive with trips to London and Canada (where Markle films Suits), Christmas tree shopping and even sporting matching beanies.

3. American Idol

The singing competition show that helped launch the careers of superstars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson officially ended on April 7 after 15 incredible seasons.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest with judges Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban, the two-hour series finale featured an emotional performance by season one champion Clarkson, a hilarious bit by fan favorite William Hung, a duet by Underwood and Urban, as well as the return of the show’s original judges: Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

Gone from the small screen, but never forgotten!

4. Vine

“Since 2013, millions of people have turned to Vine to laugh at loops and see creativity unfold,” an Oct. 27 statement from Twitter read. “Today, we are sharing the news that in the coming months we’ll be discontinuing the mobile app.”

Say whatttt? As news quickly traveled that the popular app would be discontinued, a handful of the app’s popular “Vine stars” reacted on Twitter.

“Bye Bye old friend,” wrote Brittany Furlan.

“Omg @ vine getting shut down??” Tyler Oakley responded. “How are we going to share important content like this??”

Matthew Espinosa also chimed in, writing, “I can’t believe the app that got me where I am today is gonna be taken down…so many memories just thrown away.”

Two months later, however, the app announced that they’re actually not shutting down completely. Instead, the name will be transitioned to “a pared-down Vine Camera,” which will still allow users to create six-second looping videos. Users will not be able to directly post to “Vine,” but they’ll still have the ability to share the videos to their phone or Twitter.

5. Justin Bieber’s Instagram

The “Sorry” singer deleted his Instagram back in August after receiving backlash from fans (including ex Selena Gomez!) for posting pics with his then-girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The two have since split, but Bieber admits he has no desire to return to the photo-sharing app.

“I don’t want to get my Instagram back,” the 22-year-old pop star explained to a crowd in London last month during a stop on his Purpose World Tour. “Instagram is for the devil.”

“I think hell is Instagram,” he continued. “I’m like 90 percent sure. We get sent to hell, we get like, locked in the Instagram server. Like, I’m stuck in the DMs and I’m trying to jump my way out but I can’t.”

6. The Chicago Cubs’ Billy Goat Curse

Go Cubs, go!

In November, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series, finally ending the championship drought the major league baseball team has suffered since 1908.

“Let this remind each and every one of us that — even if you’re down 3-1 & it’s been in 108 years — you can win against all odds,” Emmy Rossum, who stars in the Chicago-based series Shameless, tweeted following the Cubs’ epic victory.

7. Camila Cabello in Fifth Harmony

“Miss Movin’ On!”

On Dec. 18, the all-girl group put fans in frenzy when they announced via social media that 19-year-old Camila was leaving Fifth Harmony to go solo, just a few hours after all five performed at Y100′s Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida.

“After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony,” a statement from remaining members Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui read. “We wish her well.”

“You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you’ve supported us, you’ve rejoiced and cried with us, you’ve grown with us, and with your love and support we will continue on,” the statement continued. “We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors. We are excited for our future, and we can’t wait for what the New Year brings.”

Cabello responded, telling Harmonizers that the group’s official statement was “simply not true.”

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” she shared. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour.”

“There was never an effort from Camila to meet with the girls about their future as a group,” a source told ET following Cabello’s statement. “For the past year, the other four girls have been begging Camila for a meeting to discuss their future…Camila refused to meet.”

“The four girls just want the truth out there,” the source added. “They want to move on and stay positive… they want to do what they can to honor their fans and move forward. This has been the best year of their career and they will stay strong together.”

8. Brangelina

We’re still not over this shocking split!

The world was basically in shambles in September when news broke that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage. Fans of Hollywood’s hottest couple — who met on the set of their film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005 — reacted to the heartbreaking news with sad memes, funny gifs and relatable tweets. Even a few celebrities weighed in!

“Brad and Angelina. How am I supposed to go to work today?” Chrissy Teigen, who was basically all of us on that day, wrote on Twitter.

9. Mike and Molly

Last December, CBS announced the beloved sitcom would be ending after six great years.

“I think now we’re just trying to get through it, but tomorrow is going to be tough,” Melissa McCarthy, who portrayed Molly Flynn, told ET ahead of the series finale in May.

She also expressed her sadness via Twitter, writing, “I was shocked and heartbroken when @CBS canceled #MikeAndMolly. I would have shot this show for 50 more years. I’ll miss my 2nd family.”

And we’ll miss the “family,” too!

10. The Weeknd’s Signature Hairdo

New album, new ‘do!

Back in September, “The Hills” singer took to Twitter to reveal the title and cover art for his third studio album, STARBOY. And while fans were stoked to hear the Toronto native was releasing new music, it was hard not to notice his fresh cut.

“I could only sleep on one side of my face,” he told The Wall Street Journal of his hair transformation. “Now, the sleep is amazing. The shower is amazing, because I don’t have to spend two hours cleaning it. I didn’t know how much I wanted it until I did it.”

“It was a long time coming,” he continued. “It didn’t feel right anymore. I told everybody I was getting rid of it, and everybody — literally, unanimously — they were like, ‘No, don’t do it! That’s your whole thing, that’s you.’ And the way they said that, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely cutting it now.’”

Although we kind of miss The Weeknd’s signature sky-high dreadlocks, we gotta admit… he pulls off this new look nicely!

11. Michael Phelps’ Olympics Career

After achieving history as the most decorated Olympian of all-time with 28 medals, 23 which are gold, the 31-year-old swimmer definitely deserves some relaxation!

Phelps, who made his Olympic debut at the age of 15, officially retired following his record-breaking victories with Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Now, he’s spending quality time with his wife, Nicole Johnson, and their seven-month-old son, Boomer.

“The life that I live now is a dream come true,” he shared in a prepackaged interview that aired during the Rio Olympics. “I’m closer to the people who like me and love me for me than I ever have been in my life.”

12. Kim Kardashian West’s Selfies

Following her frightening robbery in Paris, France, the mother of two has been noticeably absent from all social media platforms. The Selfish author, who was known for constantly posting selfies and flashing her jewelry via Instagram and Snapchat, took a major step back after the incident. Whether she’ll return to her ways and make a return in 2017 is still up in the air, but a source told ET at the time that the incident “gave her a major reality check” and she was “taking some time off.”

“Looking back, she realizes she maybe shouldn’t have flaunted [her diamonds and money] so much,” the source explained. “And you will definitely see a difference with that in the future.”

“She needs a break from everything,” the source added. “Working and posting anything on social media is the last thing on her mind right now.”

13. Tiger Woods’ golf absence

OK, so this one is actually something we’re quite excited about! Earlier this month, the 40-year-old athlete finally said goodbye to his nearly 16-month absence from the competitive sport, which was due to chronic back problems that required two operations.

Woods returned to play in the first round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, and has already committed to the 2017 Genesis Open at Riviera in February. “This is where it all started. My first PGA Tour event,” Woods told reporters at the event. “I was 16 years old, I weighed about 105 pounds. It was a life-changing moment for me.”

It’s good to see the 14-time major champion back in action!

14. Avicii on Tour