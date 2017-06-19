ET's New YouTube Series 'The Daily Denny' Is Here With All the Celeb News to Make Your Day

If there’s one thing everyone could use more of in their lives, it’s pop culture snark mixed with entertainment news commentary — luckily, ETonline’s Denny Directo is here to fill that void in your soul!

The Daily Denny, ETonline’s new YouTube show, will cover all the news that matters the most to entertainment lovers — from the day’s hottest PDA-packed celeb dates, the craziest show business stories, the most reliable star gossip and almost always something related to Beyoncé (because there’s no such thing as too much Beyoncé).

WATCH: Beyonce Reportedly Gives Birth to Twins!

In fact, the premiere episode couldn’t have been timed better with the birth of the pop superstar’s (almost certainly) adorable new twins over the weekend!

[embedded content]

Denny, ET’s resident pop culture expert and possessor of flawless hair, also tackles Jay Z’s upcoming 13th studio album, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romantic Parisian vacation, Blake Shelton’s adorable birthday party with Gwen Stefani and her family, and all the latest news about American Idol’s forthcoming reboot.

The Daily Denny airs weekdays at 3pm PT on ET’s YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for all the latest updates and celeb news.

WATCH: Beyonce and Jay Z’s Twins’ Sexes Reportedly Revealed!

