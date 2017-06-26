ET Obsessions: 'GLOW,' Coldplay's 'Kaleidoscope' Album, and the NBA Awards

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things — and for the week of June 26 to July 2, this is what we’re most excited about:

Why We’re Obsessed With NBA Awards

The NBA Awards is the NBA’s first annual awards show to honor all the league’s top performers on one night, and it will be presented live from New York City. Hosted by Drake, ET can exclusively reveal that presenters will include Chadwick Boseman, Monica Brown, Nick Cannon, Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, Bryshere Y. Gray, Grant Hill, Dirk Nowitzki, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jussie Smollett, John Wall and Jesse Williams. Model Damaris Lewis will serve as the trophy presenter for this year’s event, and Nicki Minaj will be performing. ET previously confirmed that the Inside the NBA studio team including Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will also be in attendance.

EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett-Smith, Nick Cannon, Jesse Williams and More to Present at First-Ever NBA Awards

The NBA Awards airs Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Why We’re Obsessed With Coldplay’s ‘Kaleidoscope’

Following up on their collab with The Chainsmokers, “Something Just Like This” yields a song about our longings to be heroic, comes “Hypnotised.” The “non-single song,” which dropped the same day as frontman Chris Martin’s 40th birthday, ventures a heavy piano ballad and comes packaged in a lyric video from director Mary Wigmore. The five track EP serves as a companion piece to the British rock band’s seventh studio album, A Head Full of Dreams. While the band is currently touring in Europe, the 18-stop North American leg will take place in August, concluding their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani Covers Coldplay on ‘The Voice’

Kaleidoscope drops Friday, June 30.

Why We’re Obsessed With Calvin Harris’ ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1′

You may remember earlier this month Calvin Harris teased his forthcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 with the help of a turntable-operating parrot, which gave us a taste of a cool cut from Pharrell Williams, transitioning to a collab with Kehlani, Lil Yachty and Ariana Grande, and then quickly getting a glimpse of Nicki Minaj. The two minute clip has at least two features on every single track forcing several genres to merge over Harris’ disco-sounding beats.

MUSIC: Calvin Harris Drops New Song With Frank Ocean and Migos — Listen!

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 drops Friday, June 30.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘GLOW’

The new binge-watch from Netflix has arrived! Inspired by a popular ’80s women’s wrestling TV show, creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch brings us GLOW. In the series, Alison Brie stars as Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress who joins an up-and-coming female wrestling organization called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. ET was on the set during the original series in 1986 and witnessed the non-stop spectacle first hand and chatted with producer, Matt Cimber. “GLOW is a comic book version of wrestling. It’s fun; it’s action,” Cimber said.

MORE: A Guide to the ’80s Women’s Wrestling Behind Netflix’s ‘GLOW’

Watch the first season of GLOW on Netflix.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories