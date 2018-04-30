'Entertainment Tonight' Wins Its 4th Daytime Emmy Award!

Entertainment Tonight had a big win on Sunday at the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards!

ET’s own Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell excitedly took the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to accept the Outstanding Entertainment News Program award on behalf of the show. This is ET’s fourth time winning in the category.

A big thanks goes out to all of ET’s loyal viewers, who share in this honor, and as always, we will continue to work hard to provide fans and followers with all the greatest in entertainment news.

This includes our coverage of the of 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place on Sept. 17 at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Last year, former ET host Mary Hart was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys for helping to define and revolutionize entertainment news.

Here’s a look back at her heartfelt acceptance speech:

RELATED CONTENT:

‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che to Host 2018 Emmys

Nicole Kidman Reveals Why Winning 2 Emmys Was More Meaningful Than Earning an Oscar

Inside the 2017 Emmys After-Parties: From Nicole and Keith’s PDA to Sarah Hyland’s Wardrobe Mishap!

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News