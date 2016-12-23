Encarnacion takes wing to Cleveland: reports

Free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion has reportedly signed with the Cleveland Indians.

Multiple reports Thursday night said the deal was for a guaranteed $ 60 million US over three years, including a $ 5 million buyout. There is also an option year valued at $ 25 million that would bring the total value to $ 80 million, as per FOX’s Ken Rosenthal.

Second correction (apologies): Sources say Edwin with #Indians is three years, $ 60M, including $ 5M buyout. Option valued at $ 25M. Max: $ 80M. — @Ken_Rosenthal

Encarnacion hit .263 last season with 42 home runs and 127 RBIs with the Blue Jays. It was the fifth straight year that the first baseman/designated hitter had cleared the 30-homer plateau.

Encarnacion rejected a $ 17.2-million qualifying offer from the Blue Jays after the season ended. The offer ensured Toronto would receive compensation if he signed with another team as a free agent.

Encarnacion was acquired by the Blue Jays midway through the 2009 season in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. His breakout season came in 2012 when he hit 42 homers and added 110 RBIs.

He has been one of the game’s top sluggers since. Encarnacion earned $ 10 million this year while playing out the team option on his previous contract.

In November, the Blue Jays reportedly offered Encarnacion a four-year/$ 80 million deal which the slugger and his agent did not immediately accept in hopes of landing a more lucrative deal on the open market.

Toronto then moved quickly to sign Kendrys Morales to fill the DH role, as well as infielder/outfielder Steve Pearce, and essentially closed the door on the possibility of re-signing Encarnacion.

Playoff drive

The 33-year-old native of La Romana, Dominican Republic, helped Toronto end a 22-year playoff drought in 2015 as the Blue Jays reached the American League Championship Series before falling to Kansas City.

In 2016, Encarnacion hit a walkoff homer to give Toronto a wild-card game victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers in the AL Division Series for the second straight year but lost to Cleveland in the ALCS.

In 1,513 career regular-season games, Encarnacion has a .266 batting average with 310 homers and 942 RBIs.

He was drafted in 2000 by the Rangers with the 274th overall pick and made his big-league debut in 2005 with the Reds.

CBC | Sports News