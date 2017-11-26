Emma Watson Splits from Boyfriend William 'Mack' Knight

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Emma Watson is single — and has been for a while. ET has learned that the 27-year-old actress amicably split from her boyfriend, William “Mack” Knight, earlier this year. The pair was together for almost two years. Watson has been notoriously private about her personal life, but mentioned having a boyfriend in a February interview with Vanity Fair. “I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed