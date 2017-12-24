News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Shows Some Skin Ahead of 22nd Birthday — See the Sexy Shot!

— December 24, 2017

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

There’s no doubt about it — Hailie’s all grown up! Eminem’s daughter took to Instagram on Friday to share a sexy snap of herself ahead of her 22nd birthday. Hailie — who was often name-checked by her father in his songs like “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird” — will celebrate her birthday on Monday.  In her latest pic, Hailie shows off some skin as she lays across a chaise lounge, baring her toned abs and a little underboob in a cropped long-sleeve shirt. She accessorizes her revealing look…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Fulltext Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿