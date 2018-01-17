Emily VanCamp and Fiance Josh Bowman Introduce Their Rescue Dog–See the Cute Pic!— January 17, 2018
These three are too cute!
Emily VanCamp and her fiance, fellow Revenge star Josh Bowman, shared an adorable pic on Friday of their newest member of their family – a rescue dog named Frankie B.
“Meet Frankie B. our sweet little rescue pup who has stolen our hearts!” the 31-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.
VanCamp and Bowman were engaged in May, when he proposed to her on a hike. She told ET earlier this year, “It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful.
And now the couple has a new hiking buddy, their dog, Frankie B!
Congrats to the couple!