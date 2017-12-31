Emily Blunt Goes for a Joy Ride in New 'Mary Poppins Returns' Photo

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Emily Blunt is the perfect Mary Poppins! The 34-year-old actress perfectly channels the iconic character in a brand new photo from Mary Poppins Returns. The pic, which first debuted on USA Today, shows Blunt and her co-star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, taking a joy ride. Hamilton mastermind Miranda plays lamplighter Jack in the movie, while Meryl Streep will play Mary’s cousin, Topsy, Dick Van Dyke will play Mr. Dawes Jr., the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, Colin Firth will play William…

