Elton John 'Hopes' to Be Involved With 'Lion King' Remake, Dishes on Surprise Broadway Performance (Exclusive)

According to Furnish, the foundation has raised nearly $ 400 million for its charitable initiatives, and they’ve “helped a lot of people,” but they are not going to rest on their laurels now that they’ve reached this milestone.

“To be honest with you, I’m not the sort of person who reminisces and looks back. I’m the sort of person who looks forward, and we have a lot more work to do,” he said.

While John’s participation in The Lion King might not yet be confirmed, fans can enjoy some of the singer’s most iconic tunes on his new greatest hits album Diamonds, due out Nov. 10.

For more on the beloved Disney classic The Lion King, check out the video below.

