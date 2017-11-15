Elon Musk Says Amber Heard Breakup 'Hurt Bad': 'I Was Really in Love'— November 15, 2017
“‘I never want to be alone.’ That’s what I would say [as a child],” Musk reveals. “I don’t want to be alone.”
“I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me,” he says. “It’s not like I don’t know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there — and no one on the pillow next to you. F**k. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?”
“Is there anybody you think I should date? It’s so hard for me to even meet people,” he asks Rolling Stone‘s Neil Strauss. “I’m looking for a long-term relationship. I’m not looking for a one-night stand. I’m looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.”
Musk and Heard have kept things friendly after their breakup. See more on the pair in the video below.