Playing Ellen Pompeo Shares ‘Boy Crazy’ Video Dancing With Infant Son — See the Sweet Clip!

Ellen Pompeo is so in love with her sweet baby boy!

The Grey’s Anatomy star shared an adorable video to Instagram on Sunday, dancing around in the kitchen with her son, Eli.

“Boy Crazy….Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love!” Pompeo captioned the sweet clip. “Happy New Year.”

ET confirmed that Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery had welcomed their new addition on Thursday, when the actress shared a sweep snap of Ivery cuddling his infant son.

“Eli Christopher. Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy,” she wrote.

The couple, who wed in November 2007, are already parents to daughters Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2. Pompeo gave birth to Stella in 2009, while Sienna arrived via surrogate five years later.

