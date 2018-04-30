Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Hold Hands on Date Night: Pic!

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are making the most of date night!

The couple was snapped spending quality time together on Sunday, going to dinner at celeb hot spot Craig’s restaurant, then watching Justin Timberlake’s concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California. DeGeneres and de Rossi — who will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary in August — looked more in love than ever, holding hands and being affectionate with one another.

DeGeneres kept it casual in a denim jacket, pants and sneakers for their outing, while de Rossi looked chic in a sheer black top, wide-leg trousers and sneakers.

Timberlake’s show on Sunday night — the second of his two sold-out shows in Los Angeles this weekend for his Man of the Woods tour — brought out plenty of celebrities, including AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys, Nick Lachey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Timberlake and DeGeneres have been long-time friends, with the singer appearing multiple times on The Ellen DeGeneres Show over the years and even paying tribute to her on her 60th birthday in January.

Meanwhile, DeGeneres and 45-year-old de Rossi tied the knot in 2008 after dating since 2004. Last month, the talk show host shared a rare selfie of the two on vacation, glowing and makeup-free.

In February, de Rossi appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and brought her wife to tears on-air when she surprised her with a thoughtful birthday gift.

