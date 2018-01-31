Elizabeth Banks, Alyssa Milano & More Stars React to President Donald Trump's First State Of The Union Address

Celebrities took to social media on Tuesday night to express their opinions while watching President Donald Trump‘s first State of the Union Address.

The POTUS hit on a number of heavy topics, including immigration, terrorism, military, North Korea, NFL players kneeling for the national anthem and the Dreamers. The State of the Union was the third-longest in U.S. history, spanning one hour and 20 minutes. In the past 50 years, only two other speeches were longer, both by former President Bill Clinton.

While many tried to stay optimistic about what Trump had to say, a handful of Hollywood stars spoke out against the president’s views.

Mark Ruffalo tweeted about how he’s “standing with working people, not Wall Street.”

We stand with working people, not Wall Street. We need an infrastructure plan to create millions of jobs, not corporate wealth. #TrumpSellsOut#SOTU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 31, 2018

Alyssa Milano, Ashley Judd and Elizabeth Banks were among those who touched on immigration.

My vision for America is one in which everyone is welcomed, regardless of religion, race, or country of origin. It’s people who make America great, not bigoted policies. #StateOfTheDreampic.twitter.com/kzebeVuocx — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 31, 2018

PS not all immigrants are in murderous gangs, one did my hair color today – I don’t really need to say this, right? #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

Rosie Perez and Patton Oswalt specifically called out Trump for his comments on Puerto Rico, which suffered tremendously after Hurricane Maria and is still in the recovering from the devastating storm.

“Puerto Rico’s still underwater, Congressmen are being shot, but hey, whaddya gonna do?” (STANDING OVATION) #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

See more tweets from celebrities touching on education, healthcare and more below.

I invite you to join me in being an advocate and reminding our lawmakers to keep our children’s future in the forefront of their agenda. #StateOfTheDreampic.twitter.com/wUmZf59lBW — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 31, 2018

What you didn’t hear Trump mention in the #SOTU: his proposed cuts to health care, housing and food assistance disproportionately harm communities of color #HandsOffpic.twitter.com/KaVzxZPoyI#StateOfTheDream — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 31, 2018

No mention of Niger or of Sgt LaDavid Johnson, no mention of those Soldiers. Why not.. just asking. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 31, 2018

Trump using heartbroken families and actual heroes of conscience to get applause for his horrifying, cowardly policies is instantly poisonous and embarrassing. #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

There’s evil genius in rebranding “family reunification” to the dehumanizing, infestation-sounding “chain migration.”

See also: citizens united, which is the beautiful way to say “the rich get to own all of politics” — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 31, 2018

I was told darkness could not exist in the light. But here it is, for everyone to not see.#SOTU — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 31, 2018

Religious Liberty = it’s ok to hate gay people. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2018

