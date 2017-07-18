Less than a day after his Game of Thronesappearance caused a social media stir, Ed Sheeran’s Twitter account has been disabled.

The “Shape of You” singer made his debut in the HBO’s series highly-anticipated season seven premiere on Sunday, but while some fans were pleased with the episode, many expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

“Nothing takes me out of a fantasy world like a random Ed Sheeran appearance,” complained one viewer.

Nothing takes me out of a fantasy world like a random Ed Sheeran appearance #gameofthrones — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 17, 2017

“I can’t STAND Ed Sheeran’s cameo,” declared another.

Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen meanwhile questioned the musician’s costuming.

“Shouldn’t they have disguised him a little bit more… because it legit was just ed sheeran… thoughts?” Allen tweeted.

Fans of the 26-year-old Brit, who will next make a TV appearance on The Simpsons, were quick to jump to his defense, starting a hashtag, “#WeLoveYouEd.”

“The floor is Ed Sheeran’s haters #WeLoveYouEd,” wrote one fan.

Another listed the singer’s best qualities. “Ed Sheeran: genuine talented humble cute. why would anyone want to hate him? #WeLoveYouEd.”

Sheeran’s Twitter shutdown comes just weeks after he confirmed that he was no longer “reading anything” on social media.

He still remains active on Instagram, posting a pic with his girlfriend in Peru on Monday.

See what else Sheeran had to say about social media below.

