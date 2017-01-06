Ed Sheeran's New Music Is Here! Check Out Singles 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill'

Ed Sheeran is back with new music!

The singer released two singles from his highly anticipated upcoming album on Thursday, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” along with animated lyric videos for each track.

The tunes are from Sheeran’s first new album since his GRAMMY-nominated sophomore effort, x (pronounced “multiply”), in 2014. The upcoming album is rumored to be titled ÷ (pronounced “divide”).

The singer began teasing the new release back in December, returning to social media after a year-long hiatus and sharing cryptic posts that featuring punctuation marks and snippets of songs, including “the club isn’t the best place to find a lover…” from “Shape of You,” with the uniting theme being the robin’s egg blue color which also was featured in the singer’s banner and profile pictures across his social media platforms.

He rang in the new year on Jan. 1 with a video captioned “Hello 2017…” and announcing, “New music coming Friday!”

Sheeran also returned to the stage in early December, performing at a gala dinner for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) at the Natural History Museum in London.

“This is the first time I’ve done a show in a year, so please bear with me,” he told the audience. “It’s nice to be back.”

