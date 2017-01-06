Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift, His Upcoming Candid Interview: I Said 'Loads' That Was 'Not Good'

Ed Sheeran is back! Hours after he released his first new music in more than a year – “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You” – the British singer visited BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast morning show to talk about his year off and his big return.

“Yeah, it does feel good, actually,” Sheeran said in the live appearance. “I did a magazine interview and realized after it that I’d said loads of stuff that was not good to say. And I was like, ‘Should I have media training?’ because I’ve been away for a while.”

In his down time, Sheeran stayed off social media and even got rid of his normal phone.

“I have an addictive personality, you can see from the tattoos. So my New Year’s resolution was to get off social media,” he said. “I’ve got one of those little drug dealer phones – untraceable burners. I told [Adele] I got a flip phone and she thought I was taking the mick of out her.”

Speaking of tattoos, Sheeran revealed that he “got a few” more to add to his sleeves of ink, adding, “I’ve got a music video coming out. You’ll see most of them.”

Sheeran remained elusive when asked about an album release date, saying, “I’m not going to tell you! You can ask whatever you want, but I’m just not going to answer it,” and adding of a potential tour, “Soon, eventually. It will be this year. I’ve rehearsed it.”

When asked if he would be upset if another big artist like his pal Taylor Swift were to release new music on the same day as him, Sheeran replied, “I’m very confident in my stuff. It’s a different lane that I’m going in at the moment. I spoke to [Taylor] yesterday… I just got capital letters on an email saying, ‘OMG so excited for what you’ve got tomorrow.’”

As for whether Swift is preparing to release new music of her own, Sheeran teased, “I imagine so, yeah.”

Though he’s excited to promote his new material, Sheeran thoroughly enjoyed his “gap year.”

“I was in Queenstown and they were like, ‘Should we go on a bungie jump?’ And I said, ‘Ah, yes when in Rome,’ but I’m terrified of heights,” he recalled. “I did do it, but it was horrible. That was probably the scariest thing I did. I also put my foot in a boiling geyser in Iceland. It melted the skin off the top of my foot. I was wearing a Timberland boot which no longer exists.”

He also got some thrill-seeking help from Lord of the Rings director, Peter Jackson.

“Peter Jackson collects WWI planes. He strapped me to the front of one of them and flew me around,” Sheeran insisted. “Just ‘round the air base.”

