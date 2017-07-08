Ed Sheeran Reveals Friendly Competition with Adele, Hopes to Break Her 20 Million Album Sales Record

Ed Sheeran is reaching for the stars.

In a new interview, airing this weekend on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, the Grammy-winning singer revealed a little friendly competition he has with Adele. Namely, he hopes to sell more than 20 million records and beat the “Hello” singer’s record.

“I feel like me saying this – a lot of people were like, ‘That’s such an arrogant thing to say,” the 26-year-old explained in the clip. “I think you need to choose someone that’s at the top of their game. Like, I probably won’t sell 20 million records. And I probably won’t ever be as big as Adele. But if you don’t aim for the top of the mountain, how are you ever going to get halfway?”

“The problem is that my point never comes across with that,” the “Shape of You” singer continued. “Because that quote is now just ‘I want to be bigger than Adele.’”

Adele’s third studio album, 25, became the world’s best-selling album of 2015 and has sold 20 million copies to date. Here’s a list of all the records it shattered.

“Yeah, the word Adele is just something that no one should f— with basically,” Sheeran said. “So if you put that into any sentence prepare to be, like, shut down.”

Kelly’s interview with Sheeran airs on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. EST on NBC.

